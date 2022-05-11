Pac-12 teams meet at the new Hayward Field for the first time

The University of Oregon hosts the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships this weekend in Eugene. The Duck Men have won the past 14 conference titles, and have momentum but also pressure to keep the streak alive.

The women have been runner’s up to USC in the past three Pac-12 meets. Lexi Ellis leads the conference in the triple jump. She said, “I’m very confident. I’m always going to be confident in my girls, especially this year, because we have so much depth in all our events, and, just to see the performances this year, I definitely think we can end that streak.”

Ellis said the team’s energy is high for the meet.

The new, super-sized video screen at Hayward Field will be used for the first time this weekend. UO athletes have been practicing while it’s being tested, and they hope that gives them an edge. The Ducks are also used to wet weather. The forecast calls for rain for the three-day meet, which starts Friday.