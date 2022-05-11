© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Pac-12 teams meet at the new Hayward Field for the first time

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published May 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM PDT
Hayward video screen
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
A new video screen dominates the south end of the field. Crews are assembling extra seating, right, in advance of the World Championships in July.

The University of Oregon hosts the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships this weekend in Eugene. The Duck Men have won the past 14 conference titles, and have momentum but also pressure to keep the streak alive.

The women have been runner’s up to USC in the past three Pac-12 meets. Lexi Ellis leads the conference in the triple jump. She said, “I’m very confident. I’m always going to be confident in my girls, especially this year, because we have so much depth in all our events, and, just to see the performances this year, I definitely think we can end that streak.”

Ellis said the team’s energy is high for the meet.

The new, super-sized video screen at Hayward Field will be used for the first time this weekend. UO athletes have been practicing while it’s being tested, and they hope that gives them an edge. The Ducks are also used to wet weather. The forecast calls for rain for the three-day meet, which starts Friday.

Lexi Ellis
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Ellis leads the conference in the triple jump; her teammate, Dominique Ruotolo, is second.

Tags

Sports University of OregonHayward FieldOregon Track and FieldPac-12 ChampionshipLexi Ellis
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
See stories by Karen Richards