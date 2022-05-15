© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Ducks flock to the podium at Hayward Field

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published May 15, 2022 at 6:10 PM PDT
Pac12
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
The Duck men, left, and women gather on the field to accept their trophies for the 2022 Pac-12 championships

The University of Oregon swept the men’s and women’s Pac-12 Track and Field Championships Sunday in Eugene. The Duck men were led by Micah Williams, who won the 100- and 200-meter dash. Other event winners in the three-day meet included Ty Hampton in the javelin and Max Vollmer in the decathlon. It was the 15th year in a row the men won the Pac 12 title.

The women were led by Kemba Nelson’s wins in the 100 and 200, as well as first-place finishes by Lexi Ellis in the triple jump and Alysah Hickey in the long jump. The women hadn’t won a Pac-12 championship outdoor track meet since 2017.

The teams travel to Arkansas for the regional qualifying meet May 25th to 28th, ahead of the NCAA championships, which are back at Hayward Field in June.

Sports Oregon Track and FieldPac-12 ChampionshipHayward Field
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
