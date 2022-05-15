Ducks flock to the podium at Hayward Field

The University of Oregon swept the men’s and women’s Pac-12 Track and Field Championships Sunday in Eugene. The Duck men were led by Micah Williams, who won the 100- and 200-meter dash. Other event winners in the three-day meet included Ty Hampton in the javelin and Max Vollmer in the decathlon. It was the 15th year in a row the men won the Pac 12 title.

The women were led by Kemba Nelson’s wins in the 100 and 200, as well as first-place finishes by Lexi Ellis in the triple jump and Alysah Hickey in the long jump. The women hadn’t won a Pac-12 championship outdoor track meet since 2017.

The teams travel to Arkansas for the regional qualifying meet May 25th to 28th, ahead of the NCAA championships, which are back at Hayward Field in June.