Ducks sprint to the finish at NCAA track and field meet

Expect to see visitors sporting the colors and logos of *dozens of colleges this week in Eugene. The Division 1 NCAA Track and Field Championships start Wednesday at Hayward Field.

The University of Oregon brings its strongest seeds to the shorter distances this year. Micah Williams, a sophomore from Portland, is ranked first in the 100-meter dash. His regional race tied as the second-fastest college time ever, at 9.86 seconds.

At a pre-meet press conference, he said, “I ran here when I was like, I don’t know, 14, 15, 16 years old. So when I’m here, it just, it feels normal. You know when they say my name in the crowd, all my nerves go away. If I have any nerves it goes away because I know people are supporting me here, and I just run my race.”

The Duck women earned three spots in the 100 meter dash and have the top-ranked 4 x 100 meter relay. In total, Oregon is sending 10 men and 12 women to the national meet.

The men compete Wednesday and Friday, the women Thursday and Saturday. Williams runs the 100 meter semifinal Wednesday at 6:14 pm. A full schedule is online, here.

