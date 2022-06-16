Pickleball fans will get a dedicated court at Lane Community College

A new regional pickleball complex is planned for Eugene. Organizers recently announced plans to build the facility at Lane Community College.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. Emerald Valley Pickleball Club president Eric Wold said it’s fun and accessible for people of all ages. But, they’ve been playing on old tennis courts. So he’s excited to soon have a dedicated home for the sport.

“This will be the hub of pickleball that will draw people from Eugene, Springfield, Coburg, Creswell, Cottage Grove,Pleasant Hill, Venetian” he said. “It will be the destination for people to play pickleball locally.”

There’s also potential for regional and national tournaments.

Wold’s club and LCC created a non-profit foundation to help fundraise for the facility. LCC Board president Lisa Fragola said it will bring more people to campus.

“We’re not spending college dollars on this facility,” she said. “Though we will see benefits from it.”

Groundbreaking could start in June 2024.

