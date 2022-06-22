Athletes on track to World Championships

As Hayward Field announcers like to say, this weekend is the penultimate event before the World Championships track and field meet in Eugene.

The USATF Outdoor Championships run Thursday to Sunday in Eugene. The top three finishers in each event qualify to represent the United States at Worlds in July. Athletes with local connections include Raevyn Rogers in the 800, and Ryan Crouser in the shot put. Current U of O entrants include Jaida Ross in the shot put and Micah Williams in the 100. Recent Duck distance stars Cole Hocker and Cooper Teare are entered in the 1500 and 5K.

Each day of the meet before and after the national championships, Hayward concurrently hosts the U.S. Under 20 championships, which feature rising stars from high schoolers to young college students. The University of Oregon has entered Harper McClain in the steeplechase and Kohana Nakato in the javelin.

