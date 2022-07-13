© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
OTC runner Nijel Amos suspended ahead of World Track and Field Championship

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 13, 2022 at 3:32 PM PDT
KR_HaywardField01.jpg
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Hayward Field, earlier this year.

A star runner who trains with the Oregon Track Club Elite in Eugene has been suspended for a positive drug test.

Nijel_Amos01.jpg
Frank
/
Wikipedia
Amos at Mannheim Competition 2012.

Nijel Amos of Botswana tested positive for a banned substance the Athletics Integrity Unit describes as a “metabolic modulator.” The drug modifies how the body metabolizes fat and is not approved for human use.

Amos was entered in the 800 meters at the upcoming World Track and Field Championships here in Eugene. His suspension was announced barely a week before the first heats of that event.

In 2012, he won an Olympic silver medal, the first for his native country.

A request for comment from the Oregon Track Club Elite has not been responded to.

Brian Bull
