OTC runner Nijel Amos suspended ahead of World Track and Field Championship

A star runner who trains with the Oregon Track Club Elite in Eugene has been suspended for a positive drug test.

Frank / Wikipedia Amos at Mannheim Competition 2012.

Nijel Amos of Botswana tested positive for a banned substance the Athletics Integrity Unit describes as a “metabolic modulator.” The drug modifies how the body metabolizes fat and is not approved for human use.

Amos was entered in the 800 meters at the upcoming World Track and Field Championships here in Eugene. His suspension was announced barely a week before the first heats of that event.

In 2012, he won an Olympic silver medal, the first for his native country.

A request for comment from the Oregon Track Club Elite has not been responded to.

