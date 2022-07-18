Oregon22: Day 3 brings a record medal haul for Team USA

Team USA won nine medals on Sunday, the most top-three finishes earned by a single nation in World Championships history.

In the morning session, hammer throwers Brooke Andersen and Janee’ Kassanavoid went 1-3 in that event, continuing a strong showing in the women’s throws.

The evening saw a series of multi-medal counts. American men were the top three finishers in the shot put, led by world record holder Ryan Crouser, followed by Joe Kovacs and Josh Awotunde.

The U.S. women were 1-2 in the pole vault, with Katie Nageotte at the top of the podium, adding a Worlds gold to her gold from Tokyo, and Sandi Morris earning her third Worlds silver medal.

The United States had a good chance to sweep the men’s 110-meter hurdles, but former Oregon Duck football player Devon Allen false started, by just one one-thousandth of a second, and was disqualified from the final race. Teammates Grant Holloway and Trey Cunningham finished first and second.

The women of Jamaica earned all three medals in the 100 meter dash, just as the U.S. men had done the night before. That race, won by 35-year old Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set a Championships record in 10.67.

Monday’s medal finals include the men’s high jump, men’s 3000 meter steeple chase and a slew of women’s events.

A 5 pm Black Hawk helicopter flyover will honor the women’s finals: the triple jump, heptathlon, and 1500 meter run. Monday morning’s women’s marathon was won by Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase in a World Championship record time of 2:18:11. The U.S. went 5-7-8 in the event.