© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Oregon State's final drive brings 35-32 win at Fresno State

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published September 11, 2022 at 12:29 PM PDT
Deshaun.jfif
@BeaverFootball
/
Twitter
Oregon State's Deshaun Fenwick has 102 yards with 19 carries in the Beavers' win over Fresno State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Oregon State notched another win in dramatic fashion Saturday, scoring a touchdown as time ran out to beat Fresno State, 35-32.

The Beavers (2-0) were down 26-32 with time running out in the 4th quarter. After six plays and a 71-yard drive, the Beavers had the ball on the 2-yard line with three seconds left on the clock. Jack Colletto took the snap and scored on a 2-yard run to put OSU on top to win the game. It was Colletto’s second TD of the game.

Beaver quarterback Chance Nolan went 14-of-27 with 217 yards and 1 touchdown. OSU had 397 yards of total offense. Deshaun Fenwick led the Beaver rushing attach with 102 yards on 19 carries.

Saturday’s victory was the first ever for the Beavers at Fresno State (1-1).

Up Next:

The Beavers host Montana State (2-0) at Providence Park in Portland Sept. 17. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m.

Tags

Sports Oregon State FootballBeavers FootballPac-12
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
See stories by Love Cross