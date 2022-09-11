Oregon State's final drive brings 35-32 win at Fresno State

Oregon State notched another win in dramatic fashion Saturday, scoring a touchdown as time ran out to beat Fresno State, 35-32.

The Beavers (2-0) were down 26-32 with time running out in the 4th quarter. After six plays and a 71-yard drive, the Beavers had the ball on the 2-yard line with three seconds left on the clock. Jack Colletto took the snap and scored on a 2-yard run to put OSU on top to win the game. It was Colletto’s second TD of the game.

Beaver quarterback Chance Nolan went 14-of-27 with 217 yards and 1 touchdown. OSU had 397 yards of total offense. Deshaun Fenwick led the Beaver rushing attach with 102 yards on 19 carries.

Saturday’s victory was the first ever for the Beavers at Fresno State (1-1).

Up Next:

The Beavers host Montana State (2-0) at Providence Park in Portland Sept. 17. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m.

