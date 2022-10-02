Ducks topple Stanford; Beavers lose to Utah

The Oregon Ducks routed Stanford Saturday night 45 to 27 at Autzen Stadium. Quarterback Bo Nix ran for two touchdowns, including one 80-yarder, and threw for two more. The Ducks haven't lost since their first game against Georgia.

Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns, but the scores were too late to come back from Oregon's early lead. Stanford hasn't won since its opener against Colgate. Up next: Oregon travels to play Arizona in Tucson.

Oregon State lost to 12th-ranked Utah yesterday 16 to 42 in Salt Lake City. For the second week in a row, the Beavers had four interceptions. Quarterback Chance Nolan threw two first-quarter interceptions and was pulled early in the second quarter for a neck strain. Backup QB Ben Gulbranson also threw two interceptions, both in the end zone. Although the Beavers have lost two consecutive games, they were against highly-ranked teams. OSU is away again next week, at Stanford.