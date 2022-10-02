© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Ducks topple Stanford; Beavers lose to Utah

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published October 2, 2022 at 6:28 AM PDT
101Ducks.jpg
Oregon Football
/
Twitter

The Oregon Ducks routed Stanford Saturday night 45 to 27 at Autzen Stadium. Quarterback Bo Nix ran for two touchdowns, including one 80-yarder, and threw for two more. The Ducks haven't lost since their first game against Georgia.

Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns, but the scores were too late to come back from Oregon's early lead. Stanford hasn't won since its opener against Colgate. Up next: Oregon travels to play Arizona in Tucson.

Oregon State lost to 12th-ranked Utah yesterday 16 to 42 in Salt Lake City. For the second week in a row, the Beavers had four interceptions. Quarterback Chance Nolan threw two first-quarter interceptions and was pulled early in the second quarter for a neck strain. Backup QB Ben Gulbranson also threw two interceptions, both in the end zone. Although the Beavers have lost two consecutive games, they were against highly-ranked teams. OSU is away again next week, at Stanford.

Tags
Sports Duck footballBeavers Football
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
See stories by Karen Richards