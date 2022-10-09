Ducks roll to easy victory over Arizona, Beavers eke out narrow win over Stanford

Week 6 of the college football season brought wins for both Oregon and Oregon State, though in very different fashions.

No. 12 Oregon exploded with 580 yards of total offense in their 49-22 win over Arizona in Tucson. Bo Nix threw ran for three touchdowns and threw for 265 yards.

Starting midway through the first quarter, the Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) scored touchdowns on seven consecutive drives. UO's defense held Arizona to 241 passing yards.

The Ducks head into a bye week before hosting unbeaten No. 18 UCLA (6-0) who upset No. 11 Utah (4-2) on Saturday.

Meanwhile in California, Oregon State came out on top over Stanford, pulling off another last-minute win Saturday. The Beavers went into the fourth quarter down by 14. With only 13 seconds left in the game, backup quarterback Ben Gulbranson threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Shaun Harrison to beat Stanford 28-27.

Gulbranson went 20/28 and threw for 250 yards in his first career start. Besides Harrison’s game-winning catch, Jack Colletto, Damian Martinez, and Silas Bolden all scored touchdowns for the Beavers.

The win marked OSU’s second consecutive victory over Stanford after breaking an 11-game losing streak with the Cardinal in 2021.

Oregon State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) returns home to host Washington State (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) next weekend.