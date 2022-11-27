Beavers rally from 21 points down to stun Ducks in Corvallis

In what will likely go down as one of the most memorable comebacks in the long running rivalry, No. 21 Oregon State rallied from 21 points down to beat No. 9 Oregon 38-34 Saturday in Corvallis.

The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) were up 14-10 at the half and appeared to take control of the game in the third quarter, quickly expanding the lead to 31-10. But in the fourth, the Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) only allowed the Ducks to score on a field goal and capitalized on field position, scoring three touchdowns on three consecutive possessions.

Oregon State kept the back on the ground, running for 268 yards. Beaver Damien Martinez had 15 carries for 103 yards. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson went 6 of 13 for 60 yards. He ran for two TDs and threw two interceptions. Isaiah Newell had two carries for two touchdowns.

For the Ducks, Bo Nix went 27/41 with 327 yards and two touchdowns. Noah Wittington, Chase Cota, Troy Franklin, and Jordan James each scored for Oregon.

This was the first meeting of the rivals with both teams being ranked since 2012, and the first meeting with both in College Football Playoff rankings.

A berth to the Pac-12 Championship game was on the line for the Ducks. A win would have sent them to the title game, and with the loss, needed Washington to fall to Washington State. The Huskies beat the Cougars in the Apple Cup, which knocked out the Ducks and sends Utah to the Dec. 2 championship game against USC.

Soon after the game, the Associated Press reported that Oregon Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham was finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of Arizona State. This would make the 32-year-old ASU alum the youngest head coach in a Power Five conference.

