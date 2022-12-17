© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Sports

Beavers win big in Vegas

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published December 17, 2022 at 5:11 PM PST
Las Vegas Bowl - December 17, 2022
Al Powers / ESPN Images
/
ESPN Images Used with Permission
Las Vegas, NV - December 17, 2022. - Allegiant Stadium:The Oregon State University (OSU) Beavers celebrating after the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. (Photo by Al Powers / ESPN Images)

Oregon State played all their cards right in Vegas Saturday, trouncing Florida 30-3 at the Las Vegas Bowl. The Beavers end with a 10-win season for only the third time in program history.

Five different Beavers scored touchdowns in the win. Oregon State held Florida to just two yards in the second-quarter. The Gators kicked a field-goal with only seconds left in the game to prevent a shutout.

OSU Quarterback Ben Gulbranson, a redshirt freshman, was named the game’s most valuable player. He was 12/19 and threw for 165 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on a run.

The win comes just days after Oregon State renewed fifth-year coach Jonathan Smith’s contract for the next 6 years.

The last 10-win seasons were in 2006 and 2000, when Jonathan Smith was the Beavers’ quarterback.

Copyright 2022, KLCC

Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
