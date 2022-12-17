Beavers win big in Vegas

Oregon State played all their cards right in Vegas Saturday, trouncing Florida 30-3 at the Las Vegas Bowl. The Beavers end with a 10-win season for only the third time in program history.

Five different Beavers scored touchdowns in the win. Oregon State held Florida to just two yards in the second-quarter. The Gators kicked a field-goal with only seconds left in the game to prevent a shutout.

OSU Quarterback Ben Gulbranson, a redshirt freshman, was named the game’s most valuable player. He was 12/19 and threw for 165 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on a run.

The win comes just days after Oregon State renewed fifth-year coach Jonathan Smith’s contract for the next 6 years.

The last 10-win seasons were in 2006 and 2000, when Jonathan Smith was the Beavers’ quarterback.

