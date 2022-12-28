Ducks win Holiday Bowl in dramatic fashion

The Oregon Ducks football team ended their season Wednesday night with a dramatic, last-minute victory over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

The Ducks trailed for most of the second half.

But with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix threw a touchdown pass to Chase Cota to tie the score at 27.

Then, the Ducks kicked an extra point that bounced off the uprights and stayed good for a 28-27 win.

Oregon ends the season with a 10-3 record.

The game was the first football game ever played in Petco Park, which is normally the home to baseball's San Diego Padres.