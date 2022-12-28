© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Ducks win Holiday Bowl in dramatic fashion

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published December 28, 2022 at 9:24 PM PST
Bo Nix holds the ball on the field during the Holiday Bowl
Oregon Ducks twitter account
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix holds the ball during the 2022 Holiday Bowl in San Diego

The Oregon Ducks football team ended their season Wednesday night with a dramatic, last-minute victory over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

The Ducks trailed for most of the second half.

But with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix threw a touchdown pass to Chase Cota to tie the score at 27.

Then, the Ducks kicked an extra point that bounced off the uprights and stayed good for a 28-27 win.

Oregon ends the season with a 10-3 record.

The game was the first football game ever played in Petco Park, which is normally the home to baseball's San Diego Padres.

Tags
Sports Duck footballUniversity of OregonHoliday BowlSan DiegoBo Nix
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman