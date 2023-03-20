Umpqua Community College brings in legal counsel to contest sanctions by NWAC

Umpqua Community College has hired an attorney to fight sanctions imposed on it by the Northwest Athletic Conference.

The matter touches on several alleged violations. Some involve housing arrangements for men’s basketball players, and issuing improper letters-of-intent to the athletes as well.

UCC President Rachael Pokrandt told KLCC the college has accepted some findings, but feels the sanctions unjustly hurt students.

“It always sounds a little bit scary when there’s an attorney involved, but the truth is we’d really like to come to the table and work with the NWAC,” she said. “We’re very proud to be a part of the NWAC conference and we’d like to work with them to find some middle ground on this, again so it doesn’t unduly hurt students.”

Sanctions include having the UCC men’s basketball team barred from NWAC playoffs for two seasons, as well as a $15,000 fine.

Pokrandt says there’s no exact timeline for the legal process.

She says one violation they’re contesting is about offering in-state tuition to athletes, which NWAC alleges was done without recipients offering any proof of residency. Oregon state statute allows the UCC board to set tuition rates.

“The NWACs does not have jurisdiction over that, that’s in local control,” said Pokrandt.

As to whether or not the sanctions will affect UCC’s standing in the conference, Pokrandt said she believes UCC will always have a strong athletic profile. She says the college always appreciates the opportunity to improve, but again said the sanctions are affecting students that had no part in the alleged violations.

The Northwest Athletic Conference is an association of community colleges. According to its website, the conference includes 36 schools in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and British Columbia.

