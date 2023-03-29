March Madness helps generate buzz about women's sports in Oregon

The NCAA’s March Madness is upon us. The Women’s Final Four gets underway this Friday, with LSU facing Virginia Tech, and Iowa taking on South Carolina.

Earlier rounds of the tournament have generated record-high levels of viewership. It comes two years after a widely-shared video on social media by University of Oregon basketball player Sedona Prince highlighted the disparities between the amenities and provisions provided to female college athletes as compared to male college athletes.

The Wall Street Journal dubbed it "The TikTok that changed college hoops," and it led to investigations and soul-searching in the collegiate sports world.

And while no college teams—male or female—from the state of Oregon made it to the NCAA post-season tournament this year, interest in collegiate basketball remains high. Last weekend, local journalist Ida Hardin went to an event in Portland where women’s sports take top billing. She spoke with KLCC's Love Cross.