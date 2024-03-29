Beavs make it to the Elite Eight

The Oregon State Womens' Basketball team advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Friday, after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 70 to 65.

The victory came on the back of Beavers forward Tamia Gardiner, who scored a career-high 21 points to lead her team to victory.

It’s the first time Oregon State has made it to the tournament quarter finals since 2018. It's a remarkable turnaround for a team that only won 13 games last season.

The Beavers will play again on on Sunday. They'll face South Carolina, who beat Indiana Friday, 79 to 75.