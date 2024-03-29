© 2024 KLCC

Beavs make it to the Elite Eight

KLCC | By Joni Auden Land
Published March 29, 2024 at 5:56 PM PDT
Oregon State WBB on X

The Oregon State Womens' Basketball team advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Friday, after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 70 to 65.

The victory came on the back of Beavers forward Tamia Gardiner, who scored a career-high 21 points to lead her team to victory.

It’s the first time Oregon State has made it to the tournament quarter finals since 2018. It's a remarkable turnaround for a team that only won 13 games last season.

The Beavers will play again on on Sunday. They'll face South Carolina, who beat Indiana Friday, 79 to 75.
Tags
Sports OSU women's basketballNCAA basketballPac-12Beavers basketball
Joni Auden Land
See stories by Joni Auden Land
