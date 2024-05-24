Saturday’s Prefontaine Classic features former Ducks on the track and on the field

The Prefontaine Classic track and field meet is back to Memorial Day weekend this year, after serving as the Diamond League final last September.

Saturday's meet at Hayward Field in Eugene features several former University of Oregon athletes, including Jorinde van Klinken in the discus.

YouTube screenshot Van Klinken answers questions at a press conference on Friday.

Van Klinken throws for the Netherlands, and is using the meet as a tune-up for the European Championships in two weeks, where she said she’ll also throw the shot put.

“It’s been a very long time, I think since ’69, that someone has medaled in both events … at least in Europeans," she said. Van Klinken wouldn't have to compete at the European Championships to make the Dutch team, but, she said, "I think that goal is too big for me to let Europeans pass and not really give it my all to medal in both, hopefully, there.”

The world-class meet will serve as the 10,000 meter Olympic Trials for the Kenyan athletes, and will see an attempt to break the women’s 10K world record. Kenya's Gudaf Tsegay broke the women's 5,000 meter record at last year's Prefontaine Classic, and will attempt to best the 29:01.03 mark set by Ethopia's Letesenbet Gidey in 2021.

There will also be a loaded field in the signature final race: The Bowerman Mile. In addition to Josh Kerr, Yared Nuguse, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the field includes three former Ducks: Matthew Centrowitz, Cooper Teare, and Cole Hocker.

