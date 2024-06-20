U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track and Field start Friday in Eugene

Eugene hosts the 2024 Olympic Track and Field Trials starting Friday. The eight-day competition determines who will represent Team USA in Paris later this summer.

There are several participating athletes affiliated with the University of Oregon who are ranked highly in their events.

Jaida Ross is an Oregon senior and graduate of North Medford High School. She’s extending a stellar year in the shot put, having won the NCAA outdoor title and set, and re-set, the collegiate record this spring. She’s ranked second in the U.S. coming into the Trials.

Former Ducks Cooper Teare and Cole Hocker are both entered in the 1500 meter and 5K races. Hocker has posted the second-fastest qualifying time in the 1500, and Teare has the second fastest time coming into the 5K.

Mens Decathlon events begin Friday at 10am at Hayward Field. The Trials continue for four days, have a two-day break, and conclude June 27 to 30.

The event is bringing thousands of athletes, coaches and fans to Eugene.

Some streets near Hayward Field are already blocked to traffic. 18th Avenue and Agate Street are closed near the stadium, and starting Friday, access to East 13th Avenue and University Street will be limited to U of O business.

Many parking lots near the venue are also closed.

For those traveling to the Trials, there’s a free shuttle from Autzen Stadium every day of the competition.

There will also be a bike valet at University and 15th, and LTD buses will continue to serve nearby routes.

More information is available at the TrackTown USA website, here.

The Paris Olympics will be held July 24 - August 11. Track and Field events begin August 1.