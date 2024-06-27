© 2024 KLCC

Springfield to host Olympic 20km race walk event

KLCC | By Cailan Menius-Rash
Published June 27, 2024 at 2:24 PM PDT
Three athletes wrapped in American flags stand on a podium in front of Springfield city hall.
KLCC
/
City of Springfield
Racewalkers stand on a podium in front of Springfield city hall following the 2021 racewalk.

If you’re heading down Springfield’s Main Street on Saturday morning, be prepared to share the road with more than 30 race-walking athletes.

For the second time, downtown Springfield is set to host the 20 kilometer racewalk Olympic trial. The event was last held in 2021, when several hundred onlookers packed the city’s streets.

Citizens and visitors are invited once more to cheer on the Olympic-hopefuls as they take several laps down Main and 5th streets.

Springfield’s Public Information Officer Elyse Ditzel called the event an opportunity for the community to connect and enjoy the unique sport.

“Here you can be right along the streets and get to see the athletes up close and personal, and experience their wins and successes together,” said Ditzel.

Racewalking is both an endurance and technical sport. Competitors must travel long distances at quick speeds while keeping one foot planted on the ground at all times.

Free parking will be available downtown during the event, with the exception of Main Street which will be closed for the race.

Festivities start at 7 a.m. Saturday with racing beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Sports olympic trialseventsSpringfield
Cailan Menius-Rash
Cailan Menius-Rash is an intern reporting for KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism.
