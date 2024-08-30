Eugene Emeralds are discussing potential stadiums in Oregon or Idaho, says team's general manager

The Eugene Emeralds are playing the final home games of their 2024 season this weekend. Meanwhile, the team’s search for a new home continues.

No facility in the Eugene area meets Major League Baseball’s new requirements for minor league stadiums, according to Ems General Manager Allan Benavides. And city voters declined to help fund a new ballpark earlier this year.

Now, Benavides said the Ems are considering a move, and speaking with developers in three potential markets, located in Southern Oregon, Central Oregon, and Idaho.

However, he said staying in Eugene is also on the table, as local developers have approached the team with ideas about how to keep them in town.

“We're ‘ears open,'" said Benavides. "The conversations we're having with developers to stay here in Eugene are the same ones we're having with developers in other markets as well.”

According to Benavides, the Ems are facing pressure from the MLB, which could give their league affiliation away to another team. But he said the league is also helping out in the search for a stadium.

Benavides had previously said he had wanted to announce a new location by the end of this summer. Now, he hopes to have an answer within a few more months.

"I know that we will find a spot," he said. "There's a lot of enthusiasm to keep the Ems here, but also for other markets to get a professional ball club. And so I'm not really worried about the team."

Benavides said the Ems will remain at PK Park through at least 2025 and 2026.

This weekend, the team will play the Everett AquaSox in Eugene on Friday at 6:35 p.m. and on Sunday at 5:05 p.m., before ending the season next week with a series of away games against the Vancouver Canadians.