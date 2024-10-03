Big Ten home debut: Oregon hosts Michigan State under the Friday night lights at Autzen

Oregon Football opens their Big Ten era of home games this week when they welcome Michigan State to Autzen Stadium for a rare Friday night matchup.

The No. 6 Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) host the Spartans (3-2, 1-1) at 6:00 p.m.

Oregon is coming off a 34-13 road win over UCLA (1-3) to open Big Ten conference play.

First-year Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith is no stranger to Autzen stadium.

As a player at Oregon State, he sported a helmet and pads to take the field in 1999 and 2001. And as the head coach of the Beavers, Smith visited the home of the Ducks three times, most recently in 2023. But this time, instead of wearing orange and black, Smith will don green and white on the Spartans’ sideline.

With a 6:00 p.m. kickoff, and nearly 60,000 people expected around Autzen, the Friday evening commute in and around Eugene, including on Interstate 5, will be significantly impacted.

The Eugene Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit encourages fans to walk or bike to the game using pedestrian paths or bike lanes, use the shuttle services, or take the bus.

A reduced number of shuttles will operate from Valley River Center, Lane County Fairgrounds, Pacific Source, and Springfield Station and will begin running their routes to Autzen Stadium at 3:00 p.m. Friday.

EPD reminds drivers that the traffic markings on MLK Boulevard have changed recently, and those driving near the stadium should follow pylons and signage that EPD and Eugene Public Works establish for each Autzen event.

In order to ease congestion in the Ferry Street/Coburg Road area on the day of the game, EPD recommends that motorists not traveling to the game use alternate routes to access the area during their commutes. Alternate routes such as the Washington/Jefferson Street Bridge, Delta Highway, Cal Young Road, Harlow Road, Goodpasture Island Road, and Green Acres/Crescent Avenue are several ways drivers can access the Coburg Road area without competing with traffic from the game.

Gates to Autzen Stadium open at 3:00 p.m., though drivers can expect tailgating traffic to begin earlier in the day.