Another aquatic center faces temporary closure

A second area aquatic center is facing a temporary shutdown. The City of Newport says its facility will close from Oct. 13 - Oct. 21.

The closure will allow for what the city is calling “investigative work” related to cracks in the lap pool that were initially discovered three years ago. The city said it will do additional work during the closure, including the installation of an electronic door lock system to the aquatic center's atrium.

Meanwhile, the City of Corvallis said the Osborn Aquatic Center will be closed indefinitely due to corrosion damage to the roof.

The outdoor portion of the center had initially remained open, but the city now says the entire facility will be closed until further notice.

"A follow-up examination by structural contractors has shown that additional repairs will be needed," the city announced in a press release. All scheduled events at the center have been canceled for the immediate future.