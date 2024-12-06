© 2024 KLCC

Newcomers to the Big Ten, Oregon Football contends for the conference championship Saturday

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published December 6, 2024 at 12:16 PM PST
A football player stands in front of a Big10 conference backdrop.
GoDucks.com
Kobe Savage spoke at a media event Dec. 3, 2024.

The No. 1 Oregon Duck football squad takes on No. 4 Penn State Saturday for the Big Ten Conference Championship in Indianapolis.

The two teams haven’t faced off since the 1995 Rose Bowl, when Penn State won and secured an undefeated season. Before that, the teams hadn't met since the 1960s.

This year, Oregon hasn’t lost a game. Duck Safety Kobe Savage, who transferred from Kansas State, said the team is expecting a fierce opponent.

“It’s a very high-tempo offense," he said at a media event Tuesday. "Their offensive coordinator came from Kansas, and I got to witness it and play against them and do a little study on them. So it’s very different, like with formation variation and using different guys. Just getting the right guys the ball and trying to spread out the defense and get them mis-communicated.”

Savage said now that the Ducks are in the postseason, Head Coach Dan Lanning has told them to think of each week’s game as a new season, and to try and be 1 and 0 every week.

No matter the outcome of the game, the Ducks will play in the College Football Playoff. If they beat Penn State, Oregon will have a bye in the first round of the CFP.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcast on CBS televsion.
Sports Duck footballDan LanningUniversity of Oregon FootballBig Ten
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
