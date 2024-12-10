Gabriel and Boettcher lead Ducks' historic season with prestigious honors

The accolades keep rolling in for the top-ranked Ducks, and there could be more on the way.

Tuesday, the Associated Press selected Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel as the Offensive Player of the Year and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the year. These awards came after Gabriel was chosen as one of four finalists for the coveted Heisman Trophy on Monday. The league’s coaches previously named Gabriel the Big Ten Offensive Player of the year, and he was an all-Big Ten first-team selection by the conference’s coaches and the media.

Monday, Eugene native and South Eugene High School alumnus Bryce Boettcher, an inside linebacker for the Ducks, was named the Burlsworth Trophy Award winner- an honor given to the nation’s most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on. He was also named to the all-Big Ten second team.

In all, seven UO players were named to the all-Big Ten first or second team.

Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel transferred to Oregon from Oklahoma in the 2024 offseason, filling the QB role left by last year Heisman Trophy finalist and current Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix.

Gabriel led the Ducks to its first ever 13-0 start and the Big Ten Championship in the team’s first year in the conference.

AJ MAST / AP Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks to pass while playing Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

His appearance in the championship game, the 62nd of his career, broke the record held by Nix for the most FBS career starts. Gabriel is the record holder for total touchdowns, with 187 in his career.

A native of Hawaii, Gabriel looks to become Oregon’s second Heisman trophy winner, an award bestowed on fellow Hawaiian Marcus Mariota in 2014.

Gabriel is headed to New York this week for Saturday’s Heisman ceremony. He’ll be joined by Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward who are also in the running for the top honor.

Bryce Boettcher

Boettcher becomes the first player in Oregon program history to earn the Burlsworth Trophy, which he accepted Monday at a ceremony at the Crystal Bridges Museum in Arkansas.

In his acceptance speech, Boettcher thanked his coaches, who, along with his family, were in attendance. “Thanks for letting a local kid crash your office and giving him an opportunity,” said Boettcher. “And thank you for not giving me anything- anything that you have given me I have earned, and I have the most respect for both of you guys because of that. Just thank you.”

Boettcher said his grandfather described the award as the "Heisman of walk-ons."

A dual-sport standout at Oregon in football and baseball, Boettcher joined the football team in 2022 and has become the leading tackler for the undefeated and top-ranked Ducks.

Boettcher, a senior, was a 13th-round pick by the Houston Astros in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft.

Notable Ducks

Five other Ducks earned recognition from the AP this week.

Offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon were named to the AP all-Big Ten first team.

In addition to Boettcher, running back Jordan James, wide receiver Tez Johnson and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei were selected to the all-Big Ten second team.

Uiagalelei is the Big Ten sack leader with 10.5 sacks through 13 games.

The Ducks are the No. 1 seed in the 2024 College Football Playoff. They have a bye in the first round before playing either No. 8 Ohio State or No. 9 Tennessee in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. This will be their 9th trip to the "Grandaddy of Them All," though the first in the new era of the College Football Playoffs.

Copyright 2024, KLCC

