© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ionescu, Sabally return to Oregon in WNBA exhibition at Matthew Knight Arena

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published May 12, 2025 at 2:56 PM PDT
The New York Liberty logo lights up a video screen at Matthew Knight Arena.
Love Cross
/
KLCC News
Video screens in Matthew Knight arena are aglow with the New York Liberty logo in advance of Monday's exhibition match against the Toyota Antelopes, a pro-team from Japan.

The WNBA season gets underway this weekend, but women’s basketball fans in Eugene will get an advance look, as WNBA players take to the floor at Matthew Knight Arena Monday.

The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty, which includes Oregon alums Sabrina Ionescu and Nyara Sabally, are in town for an exhibition match. It’s part of the WNBA’s slate of preseason contests, giving the league a chance to capitalize on the popularity of some of their players. The league sees the outreach as a way to bring new fans to the game.

Ionescu, Oregon’s all-time leader in triple-doubles, double-digit scoring, assists, and 3-pointers was the number one pick in the 2020 draft. She was the first NCAA basketball player, male or female, to reach the milestone of 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in a career.

The New York Liberty gather stand in a circle around to hear coach Sandy Brondello on the court at Matthew Knight Arena.
Love Cross
/
KLCC News
The New York Liberty gather around to hear coach Sandy Brondello after their Monday morning shootaround at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., May 12, 2025.

Tonight’s game is Ionescu's first time playing at Matthew Knight Arena since she cut the nets after winning the Pac-12 Championship in March 2020, and her final season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In advance of the game, while Ionescu was hosting a youth basketball clinic Sunday, Ionescu's teammates cheered loudly as Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudsen declared Monday, May 12 as "Sabrina Ionescu Day" in honor of her encore return to the MKA court.

Speaking to reporters Monday morning, Ionescu reflected on the growth she saw in the Oregon Women’s Basketball program during her time in Eugene.

“Even when I was getting recruited here, there were only a couple thousand fans in attendance at the game,” she said. “And to be able to turn the program around and see how, by my senior year, every game, I feel like was near [a] sellout to sell out crowd. Being able to see the growth in the community and kind of how we put women's basketball on the map, and now it's kind of been the standard and the trend that has kind of set, of showing up and supporting your team through the highs and lows.”

As for this exhibition game, Ionescu said she’s thrilled to be able to introduce her teammates to Ducks fans, and to some Ducks rituals.

Sabrina Ionescu standing in front of microphones.
Love Cross
/
KLCC
Sabrina Ionescu speaks to reporters at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Monday, May 12, 2025.

“Obviously, there's a huge buzz in the city around us coming back and playing,” said Ionescu. “I'm just super thankful for everything this university has provided me, but also just the fan base here and how they support me, but they support our whole team and they continue to cheer us on, and they're going to do so tonight.

Just hearing ‘Shout’- that for sure is going to be something that's super exciting and I think what makes Oregon special.”

Sabally, the 5th overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, said she’s been looking forward to coming back to Eugene:

“I’m excited to be back here, [and to] be playing in front of the Ducks fans, especially with the New York Liberty team,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a really cool event and we’re all just really excited.”

Ionescu added that with a large crowd in store, Ducks fans will be on full display. “This crowd is just so fun. They're so bought into women's basketball and sports. I'm excited to kind of bring that energy back to life here tonight.”

Monday’s game between the New York Liberty and the Toyota Antelopes is at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX Sports.

Ruby Wool of the University of Oregon's Ascend Magazine contributed to this story.
Tags
Sports Sabrina IonescuUniversity of Oregon Women's BasketballNew York LibertyWNBANyara SaballyEugeneDucks
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
See stories by Love Cross
Related Content