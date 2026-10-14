-
The Eugene Weavers Guild created a custom jacket for Eugene Symphony Music Director Alex Prior, inspired by Anna Clyne's Color Field.
-
How do the artistic leaders of a community’s major cultural institutions influence their direction? This forum continues the tradition of thoughtful public dialogue that defines the work of the City Club of Eugene.
-
A conversation with Alex Prior, the Eugene Symphony's new Music Director.
-
Alex Prior will be the next Music Director to pick up the baton with the Eugene Symphony.