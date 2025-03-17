The Music Man: Eugene Symphony's New Conductor

Alex Prior, the next Music Director for the Eugene Symphony, was already a professional musician at 14 and an assistant conductor at age 17.

One might say that Prior was a child prodigy, and even now, after being a successful conductor all over the world, he still exudes youthful energy as an adult in his early '30s.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll meet this newest member of the Eugene arts and culture scene and hear how he plans to take an already renowned symphony to the next level.

Like other institutions in Eugene, the symphony punches above its weight and Prior is excited to launch the next chapter.

