Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Eugene Airport to once again have direct link to San Jose

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published March 24, 2022 at 1:45 PM PDT
The Eugene Airport will have daily non-stop flights to San Jose starting June 5.

Eugene travelers will once again have a direct link to San Jose starting later this spring.

Southwest Airlines will fly once a day between Eugene and San Jose starting June 5th. The new destination brings the number of non-stop options from the Eugene Airport to about a dozen.

It’s not the first time Eugene had a flight to San Jose. The previous service was on a different airline and the flight was dropped almost four years ago.

“I get regular comments from the community wishing that that service had stayed," said Assistant Airport Director Andrew Martz. "This will be a welcome addition for those people that really utilize it, especially our business community being able to get directly to San Jose and the Silicon Valley region.”

Martz said the airport has basically rebounded from the pandemic-induced drop in travel, with passenger numbers in recent months being at or above pre-pandemic levels.

"We're in full swing," he said. "We've got more routes and people are using them. Make sure you get here at least 90 minutes before your flight."

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
