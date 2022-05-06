© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Transportation

Drivers in Southwest Oregon will see automated flaggers in two work zones

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published May 6, 2022 at 12:41 PM PDT
Automated flagger
File photo
/
Oregon Department of Transportation
Automated flaggers similar to this one will be used to direct drivers through a pair of construction zones in Southwest Oregon.

Drivers in southwest Oregon will encounter automated flaggers in two road construction zones this spring and summer. The Oregon Department of Transportation says the devices, which are controlled by a crew member standing to the side, are a safer way to control traffic in a work zone.

ODOT’s Mac Lynde explained how they work in a video posted on the agency’s social media channel.

“I would ask you to pay attention to these devices and obey the traffic law," he said in the video. "When you approach it, follow the red and yellow lights accordingly, and please remember to be safe as you’re traveling through our work zones.”

The automated flaggers will be used in projects along Highway 38 through Scottsburg and along Highway 42 near Camas Valley. ODOT says the devices have been used elsewhere in Oregon for nearly a decade.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
