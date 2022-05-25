© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Transportation

Corvallis parking meter rates will double

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published May 25, 2022 at 2:09 PM PDT
010820CL_corvallis.png
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
The City of Corvallis maintains about 600 parking meters in downtown Corvallis and near the OSU campus. File photo of downtown Corvallis taken in Jan. 2020.

The cost to park at a meter in Corvallis will double next month.

Starting June 1, the cost at most meters will be $1 per hour. Some short-term spots will charge the equivalent of $1.25 per hour, and some long-term spots will cost $3 per day. The cost of a parking ticket will also increase to $15.

The city says the new rate is still lower than most other cities in the region that charge for parking. It’s the first rate increase in 14 years.

On its website, the city said the amount currently generated by the meters has not been keeping up with the cost to maintain the parking system.

"Parking in Corvallis is managed by the City to balance the availability and convenience of public parking in neighborhoods and business districts throughout the community," the website says. "Public parking is not intended for long-term vehicle storage, nor does any business, neighborhood, or household 'own' the public parking spots in front of their property."

The city operates about 600 meters in downtown Corvallis and near the Oregon State University campus.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
