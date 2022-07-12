© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Transportation

Lane Transit District will provide extra bus service during World Championships

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published July 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM PDT
EmEx bus
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
LTD will increase service on its EmX bus route during Oregon22.

Public transit riders in Eugene and Springfield will likely see more people on their bus than usual over the next two weeks, as the track championships are expected to swell passenger numbers for Lane Transit District.

With parking at a premium around Hayward Field, event organizers are encouraging people to take the bus. There’s a free park-and-ride shuttle running from Valley River Center that will serve all competition sessions. And LTD is beefing up service on its EmX bus route, which runs between Eugene and Springfield. The Agate Station on the route is about two blocks from Hayward.

All Lane Transit service is free to anyone with a same-day ticket to the championships.

“We’re anticipating (that) we’re going to have more riders on our bus system than we’ve maybe ever had, so the important thing is to plan ahead, get to your stop early, be patient,” said LTD spokesperson Pat Walsh. "These are ten very exciting days for the community and for all of us, and people at LTD are working very hard to make sure that everyone gets to the places they need to get to in a timely manner."

The only significant disruption to LTD service will be during the two marathon events. On July 17 and 18, EmX will not serve Springfield, Lexington or McVay Stations between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. due to marathon-related street closures.

There will also be two free bike valet locations at Hayward Field. Some nearby parking venues are charging upwards of $35 per day.

Meanwhile, people who are flying to Eugene during Oregon22 will be able to take a bus between the airport and select hotels. The bus service is timed to peak airline arrival and departure periods, and some of the buses will be on loan from public transportation providers in Portland and Salem. The fare for the airport shuttle will also be free to those with an Oregon22 ticket.

Lane Transit does not typically serve the Eugene Airport, and airport officials have repeatedly warned passengers of parking shortages during peak travel periods.

Transportation Oregon222022 World Athletics ChampionshipsTrack ChampionshipsLane Transit DistrictEugene airportpat walshEmX
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
