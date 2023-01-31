ODOT's Safe Routes for School program receives funding

Oregonians can expect to see new sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, curb ramps, and other projects for their communities, particularly near schools.

The improvements are part of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s new Safe Routes to School program.

Commissioners have approved 26 new Safe Routes to School projects totaling $32.4 million. These projects range from street lights and school signage in Tigard to separated bike lanes in Douglas County.

ODOT spokesperson Sally Ridenour knows there are several benefits to ensuring a safe and accessible pedestrian route to school.

“Walking or biking or rolling to school is great exercise,” Ridenour said. “More economical than parents dropping kids off or on school buses. Those are still good alternatives, but walking or rolling on their own is good for kids and good for saving money and the environment.”

ODOT determined which school districts would get the grants based on three qualifications: those with the highest safety risk, those that addressed barriers for students at low-income schools, and those with a strong chance of being completed within five years.