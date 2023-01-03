ODOT unveils new Innovative Mobility Program

Over the next few weeks, the Oregon Department of Transportation will be sending more than $87,000 to local communities for supplies like bike locks, helmets, and transit passes.

The new Innovative Mobility Program offers micro-grants of $5,000 to nonprofits, transit districts, tribes, and businesses providing community service.

Shelley Snow, communications coordinator at ODOT, said it's for communities that have been historically excluded.

“We’re really focused on helping people that have traditionally not been served well by the transportation system,” she said.

ODOT also hopes that the Innovative Mobility Program will help reduce transportation sector greenhouse gasses.

The micro-grants are just the first stage in a much larger program that will continue to be developed by ODOT this year.