Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
ODOT unveils new Innovative Mobility Program

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published January 3, 2023 at 1:14 PM PST
52443843086_4735a16fd8_o.jpg
Oregon Department of Transportation
/
Flickr
Participants in ODOT's Bike, Walk, and Roll to School Day

Over the next few weeks, the Oregon Department of Transportation will be sending more than $87,000 to local communities for supplies like bike locks, helmets, and transit passes.

The new Innovative Mobility Program offers micro-grants of $5,000 to nonprofits, transit districts, tribes, and businesses providing community service.

Shelley Snow, communications coordinator at ODOT, said it's for communities that have been historically excluded.

“We’re really focused on helping people that have traditionally not been served well by the transportation system,” she said.

ODOT also hopes that the Innovative Mobility Program will help reduce transportation sector greenhouse gasses.

The micro-grants are just the first stage in a much larger program that will continue to be developed by ODOT this year.

Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
