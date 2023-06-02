LTD announces renovation work, summer schedules

Heads up, West Eugene commuters and cyclists! Starting June 4, Lane Transit District needs you to be watchful as work begins on shaping up safety features.

The work will involve repainting bus lanes and turning arrows, with the goal of improving safety through better recognition of bus-only lanes and access to local businesses.

LTD spokesman Pat Walsh said a contractor will start Sunday night, and work daily from 8pm until 4am.

“So during those times it’ll be important for vehicle operators to give those workers wide berth so that they have plenty of room to work,” said Walsh. “We’ll also have a truck following the workers, it’ll have an arrow. And encourage people to move a lane away from the workers.”

As much of this will be done overnight, it’ll be important for travelers to not be distracted lest they hit someone or drive over the wet paint.

And later this month, new summer schedules for LTD buses take effect.

Starting June 18, some routes will have added EmX service, while others will be discontinued until fall.

“We make these changes three times a year, our service planners look at our ridership patterns," said Walsh. "And then we adjust our service accordingly.”

Available buses are also a factor. Walsh says its important LTD passengers check their bus schedules for the latest updates.

A summary of the summer changes can be found below:

Route 11 - Thurston

Weekday Timepoint Adjustments: 3:00 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. trips. Trips Added: 7:40 p.m., 10:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.

Route 28 – Hilyard

Weekday Trip Added: 1:00 p.m.

Route 36 - West 18th

Weekday School trip Removed for summer: 18th and Baily Hill at 3:40 p.m. This trip will return with the start of 4J schools in September.

Route 41 - Barger/Commerce

Saturday Trips Added: 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 6:00 p.m.

Route 79X - UO/Kinsrow

Weekday Does not run during summer months when the University of Oregon is not in session.

Route 81 – LCC/Hilyard

Saturday This route does not run during the summer. Saturday service will return in September with the start of Fall term at the University of Oregon and Lane Community College.

Route 82 – LCC/Pearl

Weekday Reduced summer schedule. Full schedule will return September with the start of Lane Community College fall term. Trips Added: 7:00 a.m., 12:05 p.m., 4:05 p.m., 5:05 p.m., and 5:50 p.m. Timepoint Adjustments: Throughout the schedule.

Route 91 – McKenzie Bridge

Weekday Added a 6:00 a.m. trip and moved the 7:20 a.m. trip to 8:20 a.m.

EmX

Weekday Beginning around 9:30 a.m. weekday trips will be every 15 minutes until 4:00 p.m. where it will change to every 10 minutes. At 6:00 p.m. trips will change to every 15 minutes until 9:00 p.m. when it will change to 30 minute service.

Extra Trips Added: Eugene Station to Springfield Station: From 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Springfield Station to Eugene Station. From 3:20 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.

No Service until Further Notice on Routes 27, 73, and 78.

