Downtown Eugene construction will change some traffic patterns

The four road construction projects happening in downtown Eugene this summer are meant to make travel easier for bikes and pedestrians.

Willow Hamilton with Eugene’s Transportation Planning department said work is already underway to add protected bike lanes on High Street and on 8th Avenue. In July, paving work will start on Pearl and Oak Streets.

“The main thing to note is that the Pearl Street project will be moving the bike lane from where it is right now on the east side of the street to the west side of the street, kind of aligning it with a regular road, and a right-side bike lane,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton said the 8th Ave. project is the most notable, "because in addition to adding protected bike lanes, it’s also being turned into a two-way street from Lincoln Street to High Street.”

Hamilton said three traffic lights in that stretch will become four-way stops.

“That was decided through a traffic analysis, to find out if lighted areas were really necessary based on the amount of traffic that we see,” she said, adding that it’s also significantly cheaper than re-doing a traffic signal.

All of the changes come as a result of community feedback from Central Eugene in Motion.

This summer and fall, work will focus on the east end of 8th Ave. between Mill St. and the Park Blocks. Work on the western end of the project is set for next year.

Hamilton said at least one lane will always be open for cars during construction, but that drivers should use caution for the next few months. Hamilton says crews won’t work on Saturdays, to allow the Saturday Market to operate.

She said another notable project, a protected intersection at River Rd. and Irving / Hunsaker Ln. is underway, with a detour currently in place.

