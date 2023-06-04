© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transportation

Downtown Eugene construction will change some traffic patterns

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published June 4, 2023 at 9:09 AM PDT
A backhoe sits in the middle of a downtown street. Construction cones surround a hole in the street. A sign in the foreground reads "no parking."
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Construction is underway along 8th Ave. in downtown Eugene.

The four road construction projects happening in downtown Eugene this summer are meant to make travel easier for bikes and pedestrians.

Willow Hamilton with Eugene’s Transportation Planning department said work is already underway to add protected bike lanes on High Street and on 8th Avenue. In July, paving work will start on Pearl and Oak Streets.

“The main thing to note is that the Pearl Street project will be moving the bike lane from where it is right now on the east side of the street to the west side of the street, kind of aligning it with a regular road, and a right-side bike lane,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton said the 8th Ave. project is the most notable, "because in addition to adding protected bike lanes, it’s also being turned into a two-way street from Lincoln Street to High Street.”

Hamilton said three traffic lights in that stretch will become four-way stops.

“That was decided through a traffic analysis, to find out if lighted areas were really necessary based on the amount of traffic that we see,” she said, adding that it’s also significantly cheaper than re-doing a traffic signal.

All of the changes come as a result of community feedback from Central Eugene in Motion.

This summer and fall, work will focus on the east end of 8th Ave. between Mill St. and the Park Blocks. Work on the western end of the project is set for next year.

Hamilton said at least one lane will always be open for cars during construction, but that drivers should use caution for the next few months. Hamilton says crews won’t work on Saturdays, to allow the Saturday Market to operate.

She said another notable project, a protected intersection at River Rd. and Irving / Hunsaker Ln. is underway, with a detour currently in place.

Tags
Transportation City of EugeneEugene constructiondowntown EugeneWillow Hamilton
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
Related Content