Eugene City Councilors respond to speeding concerns on residential streets

Eugene City Councilors want to do more to slow down fast drivers on residential streets.

The topic came up at Monday’s council meeting when Councilor Mike Clark proposed adding features like speed bumps and signage on Holly Avenue in North Eugene. Some drivers use the street, which parallels Crescent, as a shortcut, and they go too fast.

“My chief concern is the students,” said Clark. “This particular road is one that feeds from three different schools, where students walk home from school. And people are reaching speeds of 50, 60 miles an hour. And we’ve had some extremely scary situations and parents who, for good cause, are really upset about it and trying to get some help.”

Councilor Jennifer Yeh, who represents the neighborhood, said conflicts between people who live on the street and those who speed past seem to be escalating.

“From all accounts, the conflict is only getting worse,” Yeh said.

“These particular drivers have decided this is their speeding area and (using) passive ways, you’re not going to stop that,” Yeh said. “And, it’s really, honestly, very scary.”

Councilor Randy Groves said the issue on Holly Ave. has been going on for years. But there are other streets of concern in Eugene.

During public testimony, a resident near Hawkins Lane in southwest Eugene complained of speeders in her neighborhood.

A staff person told councilors there are around 18 streets on the city’s list for traffic calming—which can cost up to $100,000 per street.

Eugene’s 2022 street bond included $15 million for projects meant to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety, but it could take a few years.

Copyright 2023 KLCC.

