Eugene Airport prepares for high passenger levels over Independence Day stretch

With the Fourth of July holiday falling on a Tuesday this year, airports anticipate passenger volumes to increase starting the Friday before. That’s the case in Eugene.

Assistant Director Andrew Martz said 30,000 people are expected to come and go from the Eugene Airport over the Independence Day stretch. He advised passengers be prepared.

“Eugene (is) the second busiest airport in Oregon, behind Portland,” said Martz. “So, really give yourself enough time, especially if you’re checking bags. You’re gonna want to get to the airport early. Airlines recommend two hours, hour-and-a-half minimum.”

During the pandemic, the airport added two more airlines. Martz said in 2023, they've seen record levels of passengers each month. He reminded travelers that Eugene's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents are busy and security screenings can take up to 20 minutes.

According to flight operations, Eugene Airport has experienced no impacts from the widespread weather-related cancelations happening on the east coast.

