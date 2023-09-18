© 2023 KLCC

Water work in South Eugene will close nearly a mile of streets, over time

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published September 18, 2023 at 3:12 PM PDT
Work trucks and a trench in the road, seen behind construction cones and caution tape.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC News
A deep trench now crosses E. 40th Avenue at Patterson

Water infrastructure work in South Eugene will close some roads until next summer.

The Eugene Water and Electric Board built two 7.5-million gallon tanks near 40th and Patterson Streets. EWEB’s Jen Connors told KLCC the utility is working to connect the seismically resilient tanks to a new distribution system.

“The new transmission pipeline that EWEB is installing is 36-inch," she said, "so that’s a three foot diameter pipe, which you can imagine is very large, and requires some pretty extensive excavation in the street in order to install, and that pipe is going to be running nearly a mile.”

Work started last week, and will continue through next summer. Connors said Hilyard Street will be closed in sections from East 40th, past Tugman Park, to 33rd street, where it will connect to existing water distribution. The pipes will also be upgraded from cast iron to welded steel, which has a 100-year lifespan.

The tanks are expected to be in use by the end of the year. Connors said once the new pipe is laid to the junction of Hilyard and Dillard, the new tanks can go online.

Throughout the project, water service will continue without interruption.

Eugene Water and Electric Board
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
