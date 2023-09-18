Water work in South Eugene will close nearly a mile of streets, over time

Water infrastructure work in South Eugene will close some roads until next summer.

The Eugene Water and Electric Board built two 7.5-million gallon tanks near 40th and Patterson Streets. EWEB’s Jen Connors told KLCC the utility is working to connect the seismically resilient tanks to a new distribution system.

“The new transmission pipeline that EWEB is installing is 36-inch," she said, "so that’s a three foot diameter pipe, which you can imagine is very large, and requires some pretty extensive excavation in the street in order to install, and that pipe is going to be running nearly a mile.”

Work started last week, and will continue through next summer. Connors said Hilyard Street will be closed in sections from East 40th, past Tugman Park, to 33rd street, where it will connect to existing water distribution. The pipes will also be upgraded from cast iron to welded steel, which has a 100-year lifespan.

The tanks are expected to be in use by the end of the year. Connors said once the new pipe is laid to the junction of Hilyard and Dillard, the new tanks can go online.

Throughout the project, water service will continue without interruption.