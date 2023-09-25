Once derailed, railroad crossing project resumes quieter path for Eugene

A stalled railroad project for downtown Eugene is finally back on track, a development apt to give local residents and businesses cause to cheer.

That should be the only ear-splitting din after a few more years.

It’s been a recurring bane for many in the downtown: the sound of a passenger or freight train blasting its horn at a crossing, which include busy intersections like at Pearl Street.

Train passing through Eugene’s Pearl Street crossing

The Railroad Quiet Zone project was initiated in 2015, to eliminate the need for trains to sound off mostly through the installation of double-arms on both sides of the tracks, or “quadgates.”

Marion Suitor Barnes of Eugene Public Works says the permit and funding process, as well as the pandemic, all caused delays. This also includes “an impasse” with Union Pacific Railroad, which owns the crossings that will be modified. But after the Oregon Department of Transportation issued a crossing order this year, city planners expect to have the project out for bid in 2024, with construction to start on ten railroad crossings in 2025 as long as the permit process goes smoothly.

“Those issues have been settled, the permit has been approved, and we are able to actually start the planning process. The prediction is that it will reduce horn noise by up to 70%,” Barnes told KLCC.

Eight quad gates will be set up, while the Jefferson crossing will be limited to traffic traveling southbound only. The Lawrence Street intersection will receive medians, meant to prevent drivers from bypassing a gate in the down position.

The news pleases locals, including Domingo Garcia. He’s CEO of McKenzie Brewing, which has its Steelhead Brewery near the Pearl Street Crossing.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’ve got outside seating that is very popular nine months out of the year,” Garcia said. “‘Course it’s all affected by the trains as they pass. Not to mention the interior of the restaurant which holds over 100 people. The house music is just drowned out by the sound of the train.”

Brian Bull / KLCC Domingo Garcia, CEO of McKenzie Brewing, standing outside Steelhead Brewery which is near the Pearl Street railroad crossing.

Trains will still use short horn blasts in signal yards and near the Eugene Depot.

The total estimated cost will be between $7 million and $10 million. There is no set completion date as of yet.

“As we are able to increase momentum on this project, we will continue to be in regular contact with adjacent property owners and other interested parties,” Katie Marwitz, principal engineer with Eugene Public Works said in a press release. “We worked with a citizen advisory committee way back in 2015-2016, and city funding was approved in 2018, so everyone is eager to see this project finally move forward after clearing this latest hurdle.”

Officials have provided a map of the approved intersection safety improvements, as well as detailed schematics of the changes and background information, at the Railroad Quiet Zone project website.

