Lincoln City has new restrictions on beach driving

New rules limit where people can drive on the beach in Lincoln City.

Motor vehicles will be allowed to access the ocean shore at NW 15th Street, and drive 150 feet in either direction, but only from Oct. 1 to April 30.

Starting this Sunday, vehicles are banned from the beach at all other times and places in Lincoln City.

The rules were approved by the State Parks and Recreation Commission this month. Stephanie Knowlton is spokesperson for Oregon Parks. She said the city of Lincoln City asked for support to improve safety.

“It was incredibly crowded during the summer months, as you can imagine,” said Knowlton. “There were certain areas where there was capacity for about 100 cars and there’d be 250 and just every which way and it made it almost impossible for emergency vehicles to be able to respond if there was an emergency on the ocean shore.”

OPRD will install signs that communicate the rule changes to the public.

It will also work to improve signage and communication at both access points to say where individuals with disabilities can access the beach.

