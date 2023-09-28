© 2023 KLCC

Lincoln City has new restrictions on beach driving

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:17 PM PDT
Beach in Lincoln City.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Some new restrictions now apply to where its legal to drive on the beach in Lincoln City.

New rules limit where people can drive on the beach in Lincoln City.

Motor vehicles will be allowed to access the ocean shore at NW 15th Street, and drive 150 feet in either direction, but only from Oct. 1 to April 30.

Starting this Sunday, vehicles are banned from the beach at all other times and places in Lincoln City.

The rules were approved by the State Parks and Recreation Commission this month. Stephanie Knowlton is spokesperson for Oregon Parks. She said the city of Lincoln City asked for support to improve safety.

“It was incredibly crowded during the summer months, as you can imagine,” said Knowlton. “There were certain areas where there was capacity for about 100 cars and there’d be 250 and just every which way and it made it almost impossible for emergency vehicles to be able to respond if there was an emergency on the ocean shore.”

OPRD will install signs that communicate the rule changes to the public.

It will also work to improve signage and communication at both access points to say where individuals with disabilities can access the beach.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
