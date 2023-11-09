ODOT says restoration work at Yaquina Bay Bridge is complete, for now

A years-long restoration project at an iconic bridge on the Oregon coast is complete, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Crews had been working on the Yaquina Bay Bridge on Highway 101 in Newport since early 2020.

“These bridges on the Oregon coast undergo a lot of drama," said ODOT spokesperson Mindy McCartt. "From the salt water, the wear and tear (from) the heavy traffic on 101. These bridges really need to be restored after a time.”

The project included work to ward off corrosion from the saltwater breeze, repair damaged concrete, and protect the span against possible earthquakes.

While this project is finished, it won’t be the last time crews work on the 87-year-old bridge.

“I never love to say the word done, because it’s just done for now," said McCartt. "These bridges take care and maintenance over the lifetime of the bridges, so there’s always going to be a future project. We’re just hoping that it won’t be a future project for several years.”

The restoration work cost $30 million dollars, according to a page dedicated to the project on the ODOT website.