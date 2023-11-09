© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ODOT says restoration work at Yaquina Bay Bridge is complete, for now

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published November 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM PST
Yaquina Bay Bridge, as viewed from a boat in Yaquina Bay. Some tarp is covering a section of the bridge.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
A portion of the Yaquina Bay Bridge restoration project can be seen in this July 2022 photo.

A years-long restoration project at an iconic bridge on the Oregon coast is complete, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Crews had been working on the Yaquina Bay Bridge on Highway 101 in Newport since early 2020.

“These bridges on the Oregon coast undergo a lot of drama," said ODOT spokesperson Mindy McCartt. "From the salt water, the wear and tear (from) the heavy traffic on 101. These bridges really need to be restored after a time.”

The project included work to ward off corrosion from the saltwater breeze, repair damaged concrete, and protect the span against possible earthquakes.

While this project is finished, it won’t be the last time crews work on the 87-year-old bridge.

“I never love to say the word done, because it’s just done for now," said McCartt. "These bridges take care and maintenance over the lifetime of the bridges, so there’s always going to be a future project. We’re just hoping that it won’t be a future project for several years.”

The restoration work cost $30 million dollars, according to a page dedicated to the project on the ODOT website.

Tags
Transportation NewportHighway 101Yaquina Bay BridgeOregon Department of Transportation
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018 and became News Director in March, 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman