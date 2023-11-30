© 2023 KLCC

Lincoln County Transit adds more service

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published November 30, 2023 at 4:46 PM PST
A bus parked within view of a bridge.
Lincoln County
Effective Friday, Dec. 1, Lincoln County Transit will commence all-new Sunday service to and from Waldport and Yachats, Sunday service on the Blue Line and restore Saturday service on the East County route.

Lincoln County Transit will start all new Sunday service to and from Waldport and Yachats as of this weekend. It’s also restoring Sunday service on the Blue Line and Saturday service on the East County route.

The agency, in cooperation with Benton Area Transit, has also changed some stop times on the Coast to Valley Express to ensure passengers can catch the train out of Albany.

This is the first time Lincoln County Transit has ever offered Sunday service on the South County and Blue Line routes.

Saturday and Sunday service will have the same stop locations and times as weekday buses.

The agency received grant funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation to expand its service. It needs drivers and is hiring right now.

Driver applications can be found at tinyurl.com/LCTransitApply. The county offers free training, competitive pay and benefits. Route and fare information can be found on the county website at co.lincoln.or.us/361/Transit.

 
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
