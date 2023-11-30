Lincoln County Transit adds more service

Lincoln County Transit will start all new Sunday service to and from Waldport and Yachats as of this weekend. It’s also restoring Sunday service on the Blue Line and Saturday service on the East County route.

The agency, in cooperation with Benton Area Transit, has also changed some stop times on the Coast to Valley Express to ensure passengers can catch the train out of Albany.

This is the first time Lincoln County Transit has ever offered Sunday service on the South County and Blue Line routes.

Saturday and Sunday service will have the same stop locations and times as weekday buses.

The agency received grant funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation to expand its service. It needs drivers and is hiring right now.

Driver applications can be found at tinyurl.com/LCTransitApply. The county offers free training, competitive pay and benefits. Route and fare information can be found on the county website at co.lincoln.or.us/361/Transit.



