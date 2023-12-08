Transportation officials say look out for high water on the coast and snow in the mountains

Oregonians are in for more rain, especially on the coast, and more snow in the mountains this weekend. Transportation officials urge travelers to be prepared.

tripcheck.com More snow is expected in the Cascades this weekend in Oregon.

Drivers could find high water or even landslides on coastal highways after the recent deluge.

“There’s been parts of Highway 101 that were shut down because of high water,” said Mindy McCartt with the Oregon Department of Transportation. With more rain forecast, there could be more closures, delays, and detours.

In the cascades, drivers will need to carry chains.

McCartt said it’s a good idea to bring snacks, water, things like tools and blankets. And wear boots.

“We’ve all heard stories from some of our incident responders that have been out there that people just, ‘Oh, I’m just going to go up to the mountains and see snow,’ and they’re in flip-flops or non closed-toed shoes,” she said. “If you slide off or get stuck and you have to get out. That’s not what you want to be wearing in the snow.”

As always, it’s smart to slow down, give extra room between vehicles, and move over for highway workers and emergency responders to keep them safe.

