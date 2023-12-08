© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Transportation officials say look out for high water on the coast and snow in the mountains

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published December 8, 2023 at 3:36 PM PST
Vehicles driving through high water on a highway.
ODOT
On December 5, 2023, heavy rains caused road closures due to high water, and roadside debris.

Oregonians are in for more rain, especially on the coast, and more snow in the mountains this weekend. Transportation officials urge travelers to be prepared.

More snow is expected in the Cascades this weekend in Oregon.
tripcheck.com
More snow is expected in the Cascades this weekend in Oregon.

Drivers could find high water or even landslides on coastal highways after the recent deluge.

“There’s been parts of Highway 101 that were shut down because of high water,” said Mindy McCartt with the Oregon Department of Transportation. With more rain forecast, there could be more closures, delays, and detours.

In the cascades, drivers will need to carry chains.

McCartt said it’s a good idea to bring snacks, water, things like tools and blankets. And wear boots.

“We’ve all heard stories from some of our incident responders that have been out there that people just, ‘Oh, I’m just going to go up to the mountains and see snow,’ and they’re in flip-flops or non closed-toed shoes,” she said. “If you slide off or get stuck and you have to get out. That’s not what you want to be wearing in the snow.”

As always, it’s smart to slow down, give extra room between vehicles, and move over for highway workers and emergency responders to keep them safe.
Tags
Transportation ODOToregon coastHighway 101Cascades
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content