Lane County’s priority: Clearing downed trees and opening roads

As the region continues to recover from recent ice storms, Lane County officials say their top priority is clearing downed trees and opening roads so people can get supplies.

Lane County spokesperson Devon Ashbridge said crews have seen the most tree damage in Jasper, Marcola, and the lower McKenzie River. And, she told KLCC, in the McKenzie area, getting gas is an issue.

“With widespread power outages, it also limits the ability for people to get fuel," she explained. "There has to be electricity into the gas station in order for them to pump gas. So we know it has been challenging for folks, not just upriver but in other areas where they’ve been out of power for a couple of days, to get fuel.”

Ashbridge said the fire station in Leaburg and the Marcola Elementary School gym are open as warming centers.

She cautioned, even as the county sees higher temperatures, it may take a few days for ice to melt, especially in protected areas where the build-up was several inches thick.

As to why the county hasn't been plowing roads, a recent Lane County Facebook post said, "plows don’t work on ice and the roads are mostly ice right now. We are sanding hills and corners, but it still requires people to slow down and drive cautiously. We are using de-icer on our priority routes as much as we can, but it is slow to melt the ice given how much has formed."

Some Lane County services have been affected by the storm. For the latest information, see the service updates page on the county’s website.

