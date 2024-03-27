The end of March brings the end of studded tire season in Oregon

The deadline for Oregon drivers to remove their studded tires is approaching. The Oregon Department of Transportation says the weather forecast does not warrant an extension beyond this Sunday. ODOT spokesperson Kacey Davey said studded tires are allowed from Nov. 1 to March 31, but their use is discouraged.

“Studded tires actually cause millions of dollars in damage to our highways every year,” Davey said. “When you’re running your car on dry pavement with those studded tires, they really wear down the pavement and rut it out quite a bit.”

Davey said it’s better to use other options like traction tires or chains in snowy conditions. Driving with studded tires after March 31 can result in a fine of up to $165.

According to a 2014 study, studded tires cause roughly $8.5 million in damage to Oregon highways each year.

