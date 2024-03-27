© 2024 KLCC

The end of March brings the end of studded tire season in Oregon

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 27, 2024 at 1:24 PM PDT
A close-up photo of a tire with metal studs in it.
Francisca Benitez
/
OPB
The Oregon Department of Transportation discourages the use of studded tires even during the winter, according to representative Julie Denney. She said they damage roads without performing significantly better than other traction tires.

The deadline for Oregon drivers to remove their studded tires is approaching. The Oregon Department of Transportation says the weather forecast does not warrant an extension beyond this Sunday. ODOT spokesperson Kacey Davey said studded tires are allowed from Nov. 1 to March 31, but their use is discouraged.

“Studded tires actually cause millions of dollars in damage to our highways every year,” Davey said. “When you’re running your car on dry pavement with those studded tires, they really wear down the pavement and rut it out quite a bit.”

Davey said it’s better to use other options like traction tires or chains in snowy conditions. Driving with studded tires after March 31 can result in a fine of up to $165.

According to a 2014 study, studded tires cause roughly $8.5 million in damage to Oregon highways each year.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
