AAA expects 600,000 Oregonians to hit the road over Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians plan to travel over this Memorial Day weekend. Most will go on road trips, but many will be flying as well.

Marie Dodds with AAA Oregon says they’re expecting nearly 44 million Americans to travel for the holiday weekend, which is close to the record in 2005. She said beaches and warm weather are popular destinations, also theme parks.

“Anaheim in fact is the top domestic destination for members of AAA Oregon” she said. “And the top regional destination is Bend. Top international destination is Rome for members of Triple A Oregon.”

1 of 2 — 24-1085-TRV_Memorial-Day-Forecast-Chart-1024x651.png Courtesy of AAA Oregon 2 of 2 — Total-Memorial-Day-Travelers-2000-2024-snip.png Courtesy of AAA Oregon

Most people will be traveling by car—some 38.4 million nationally, which Dodds said is the highest number for Memorial Day since AAA started tracking in 2000.

Air travel will rival the 2005 record, with 3.5 million people flying to their destinations.

Dodds said despite inflation, people seem willing to spend their money on travel.

“We’re still seeing that pent-up demand for travel, after the pandemic when people had a few years where they couldn’t travel or were reluctant to travel,” Dodds said. “So, travel is back now and we are beating those pre pandemic years of 2018 and 2019 when it comes to volume.”

Dodds said gas prices are about where they were a year ago as are air fares. The busiest travel days will be the Thursday and Friday before the weekend and Memorial Day and the following Tuesday after.

Dodds recommends bringing patience and preparing for more people on the roads and at airports.

