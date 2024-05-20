© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AAA expects 600,000 Oregonians to hit the road over Memorial Day weekend

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:49 PM PDT
Tree-lined freeway with mountains in background.
Paul Lehman
/
KLCC
Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge may be a busy place for Memorial Day weekend travelers.

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians plan to travel over this Memorial Day weekend. Most will go on road trips, but many will be flying as well.

Marie Dodds with AAA Oregon says they’re expecting nearly 44 million Americans to travel for the holiday weekend, which is close to the record in 2005. She said beaches and warm weather are popular destinations, also theme parks.

“Anaheim in fact is the top domestic destination for members of AAA Oregon” she said. “And the top regional destination is Bend. Top international destination is Rome for members of Triple A Oregon.”

1 of 2  — 24-1085-TRV_Memorial-Day-Forecast-Chart-1024x651.png
Courtesy of AAA Oregon
2 of 2  — Total-Memorial-Day-Travelers-2000-2024-snip.png
Courtesy of AAA Oregon

Most people will be traveling by car—some 38.4 million nationally, which Dodds said is the highest number for Memorial Day since AAA started tracking in 2000.

Air travel will rival the 2005 record, with 3.5 million people flying to their destinations.

Dodds said despite inflation, people seem willing to spend their money on travel.

“We’re still seeing that pent-up demand for travel, after the pandemic when people had a few years where they couldn’t travel or were reluctant to travel,” Dodds said. “So, travel is back now and we are beating those pre pandemic years of 2018 and 2019 when it comes to volume.”

Dodds said gas prices are about where they were a year ago as are air fares. The busiest travel days will be the Thursday and Friday before the weekend and Memorial Day and the following Tuesday after.

Dodds recommends bringing patience and preparing for more people on the roads and at airports.
Tags
Transportation travelMemorial Day
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald