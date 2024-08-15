Backers of wildlife road passages eye 4 sites on Hwy 20 in Central Oregon

For years, the towering spruce trees at Beverly Beach State Park have been getting sick and dying, threatening to drop limbs on any of the 278 campsites below.

“Best case scenario, it would damage a vehicle or somebody’s camper tent,” said Oregon state forester Nick Morris. “And worst case scenario, somebody could get injured.”

The trend at first confounded Morris, since the trees didn’t show signs of disease or pest infestations, and drought is unusual among Oregon’s wet coastal forests. He roped in additional specialists from the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University.

The trees usually started browning at their tops and branch ends — a sign that they weren’t getting enough water. It appeared trees were mostly dying in the park’s low-lying areas, not in the wetter, higher elevations. Looking at those signs, and comparing historic weather patterns, the team concluded that this park was victim to a trend happening across much of the state: a shrinking water table.

When it rains, water soaks into the soil and enters an area’s aquifer — basically a big underground collection of water. The top of the aquifer is called the water table.

While Oregon’s summers are getting drier, its winter and spring months are also changing, Morris said. Those months are seeing more intense bursts of rain that don’t allow enough time for water to soak into the soil and enter the aquifer.

“A lot of it is going directly into the streams and straight out to the ocean,” Morris said.

A group of 18 organizations say they are one step closer to building four wildlife passages or crossings over Highway 20 in Central Oregon.

As the region’s human population boomed in the last decade, a 35-mile stretch of road between Suttle Lake and Bend had some of the highest rates of deer and elk vehicle collisions in the state from 2010 to 2016, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Oregon passed a law in 2019 meant to increase wildlife road crossings, but lawmakers never created a permanent funding source, even as other Western states have embraced these crossings as a cost-effective way to avoid dangerous vehicle collisions.

A group, called the Bend to Suttle Lake Wildlife Passage Initiative, formed in 2022 to address the issue of wildlife migration across Highway 20 specifically. The group published a feasibility study on July 31 to identify where crossings should be placed along the corridor. The study identified 11 sites where crossings could go, but it prioritized four locations near Black Butte.

“One of the key species that is crossing the road right in front of Black Butte, there, is an elk herd,” said Jeremy Austin, the Wild Lands & Water Program Director of Central Oregon LandWatch.

The organization wants to raise $562,000 by the end of this year in order to begin phase two of the project — engineering, design and planning.

ODOT would take the lead on that part of the project, overseeing environmental clearances, geotechnical exploration, drilling and engineering design, said ODOT’s wildlife passage coordinator Cidney Bowman.

Wildlife crossings are a priority for ODOT because of the threat collisions pose to drivers and roadway safety. Department data show the average cost of a vehicle collision with a deer in Oregon is $9,000, and $24,000 for a collision with an elk.

One of the key reasons the initiative started was to provide a safe way for animals to cross an increasingly busy roadway, said Rachel Wheat with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

An increase in the human population in Central Oregon has led to more traffic, and, said Wheat, “The more traffic that we see on the highway, the more rates of these wildlife vehicle collisions we’re experiencing.” Mule deer and elk move from the foothills of the Cascades to the high desert and back. Their migratory patterns help them reach food, water and places that are safe to reproduce and raise their young, according to Wheat.

“As humans, we have our homes that we live in, but then we also have our workplaces that we have to travel to, and we have to go to the grocery store to get food,” said Wheat, “and you know animals are moving around in the same ways, to access all the things that they need.”

The four wildlife crossings being eyed near Black Butte would be designed as overpasses, in order to encourage elk to use prefabricated bridges.

The cost to build the four overcrossings is estimated at $50 million, with all funding sources yet to be determined.

Austin said he’s confident the short-term fundraising goals for planning and design will be met. He said the coalition has received support from conservation and wildlife organizations, and they are looking to Oregon lawmakers and the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for help.

Wildlife passages are common in other Western states, Wheat said, but not Oregon

“We are woefully behind,” she said, listing the rough number of wildfires passages in neighboring states: California has around 50 or 60, Washington has between 35 and 50, Utah has 55 to 60, Nevada has several dozen, Montana has 122, Colorado has between 69 and 73 and is building more, she said.

As for Oregon — “We have five,” she said.

The state passed legislation in 2019 to address wildlife crossings, but never created a permanent funding source.