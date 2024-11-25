© 2024 KLCC

Eugene Airport set for record Thanksgiving travel week

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published November 25, 2024 at 3:59 PM PST
At the Eugene Airport, the number of passengers increased last year from pre-pandemic levels.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
The Eugene Airport is expecting a record number of travelers for the Thanksgiving holiday period.

The Eugene Airport anticipates a record number of travelers this Thanksgiving week.

More than 25,000 people are expected to come and go from the airport over the holiday period. That's compared to around 20,000 over the same period last year.

The busiest travel days are Tuesday and Wednesday, and then the Saturday and Sunday following Thanksgiving.

Andrew Martz, the airport's Assistant Director, advises passengers to arrive early and if they plan to park a car at the airport, check for space first.

“People can check the parking lot availability on our website, FlyEUG.com. And it can get pretty busy as you might imagine with these record numbers,” said Martz. “So, sometimes its better to find a different way. Have friends or family, or use a taxi or a rideshare to get here instead of driving.”

There is no bus to the Eugene Airport and a private company that previously offered shuttles to the airport discontinued that service in October.

Nationwide, this Thanksgiving week is expected to break records for travel with nearly 80 million people expected to travel.

While the forecast has calmed down in the Pacific Northwest this week, severe weather in other areas could disrupt travel.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
