Feds award ODOT $30 million to upgrade intersections along Hwy 126 near Veneta

Oregon Highway 126 near Veneta is getting a makeover. The Oregon Department of Transportation has received a $30 million federal grant to help fund the project, which will require drivers in the area to get used to roundabouts.

A nearly two-mile stretch of the road, east of Veneta, will see wider lanes and shoulders, plus a new left turn lane, new transit stops and an improved railroad crossing. The project also includes construction of two roundabouts along the busy highway.

ODOT A roundabout is a circular intersection design where traffic travels at low speed around a central island and entering traffic must yield to circulating traffic. ODOT is designing two, dual-lane roundabouts to be constructed near Veneta, where OR Hwy 126 intersects with Huston Road and Ellmaker Road.



Public opinion on the circular intersections can be mixed. But, ODOT spokesperson Mindy McCartt said they’re the “wave of the future.”

“Education is really key to showing people the data behind the safety of roundabouts , how to use them and how to maneuver through them," she said. "And that really does help change their minds about having them in their communities.”

McCartt said the 1.9 mile project area has seen a high number of crashes and fatalities. She said increasing traffic volume while improving safety will remain top priority for the City of Veneta and ODOT.

“Once completed, the OR 126 Huston Road to Lakeside Drive Project will change the look, feel and livability of the communities of Veneta and Elmira,” McCartt said.

ODOT expects construction to begin in late 2026 or early 2027.

There’s more information on the Veneta area road projects at OR 126 Huston Roundabout project . Those interested can also sign up for Project Alerts to stay informed about updates and milestones.

ODOT secured $30,259,024 in funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program, established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law “to support game-changing rural infrastructure projects nationwide.”

