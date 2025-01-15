© 2025 KLCC

Feds award ODOT $30 million to upgrade intersections along Hwy 126 near Veneta

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published January 15, 2025 at 5:53 AM PST
ODOT project map for Highway 126.
ODOT
A nearly two-mile stretch of OR Hwy 126 east of Veneta be upgraded with wider lanes and shoulders, a new left turn lane, new transit stops, an improved railroad crossing and two new roundabouts. Project construction is expected in 2026/27. The Huston Road intersection with Hwy 126 is slated for one of the roundabouts.

Oregon Highway 126 near Veneta is getting a makeover. The Oregon Department of Transportation has received a $30 million federal grant to help fund the project, which will require drivers in the area to get used to roundabouts.

A nearly two-mile stretch of the road, east of Veneta, will see wider lanes and shoulders, plus a new left turn lane, new transit stops and an improved railroad crossing. The project also includes construction of two roundabouts along the busy highway.

Graphic of a roundabout.
ODOT
A roundabout is a circular intersection design where traffic travels at low speed around a central island and entering traffic must yield to circulating traffic. ODOT is designing two, dual-lane roundabouts to be constructed near Veneta, where OR Hwy 126 intersects with Huston Road and Ellmaker Road.

Public opinion on the circular intersections can be mixed. But, ODOT spokesperson Mindy McCartt said they’re the “wave of the future.”

“Education is really key to showing people the data behind the safety of roundabouts, how to use them and how to maneuver through them," she said. "And that really does help change their minds about having them in their communities.”

McCartt said the 1.9 mile project area has seen a high number of crashes and fatalities. She said increasing traffic volume while improving safety will remain top priority for the City of Veneta and ODOT.

“Once completed, the OR 126 Huston Road to Lakeside Drive Project will change the look, feel and livability of the communities of Veneta and Elmira,” McCartt said.

ODOT expects construction to begin in late 2026 or early 2027.

There’s more information on the Veneta area road projects at OR 126 Huston Roundabout project. Those interested can also sign up for Project Alerts to stay informed about updates and milestones.

ODOT secured $30,259,024 in funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program, established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law “to support game-changing rural infrastructure projects nationwide.”
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
