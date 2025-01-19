The Oregon DMV now offers kiosks inside some Fred Meyer stores

The Oregon DMV has made it a little easier for people to renew their vehicle registration with new kiosks at some Fred Meyer stores.

There are nine Fred Meyers that have the kiosks, including in West Eugene, Bend, and Salem.

Sara Keck with Oregon DMV said the machines are available seven days a week, unlike DMV offices.

Provided by Oregon DMV DMV kiosks are available in nine locations around the state. This is the one at the Eugene Fred Meyer.

They’re ADA accessible with English and Spanish language options. And, Keck said, you don’t have to wait for your stickers to arrive in the mail.

“You process your transaction, maybe shop for your groceries, and right then and there you complete your transaction, you pay, and you grab your stickers and your renewal right then and there,” she said. “You have it in your hand as you leave the store.”

Keck said the kiosks are one of the ways the agency is working to improve the DMV experience for its customers.

Keck said the stickers printed at the kiosks include the license plate number along with the registration date. Five of the kiosks, although not the one in Eugene, accept cash as well as debit and credit cards.

Oregon DMV partnered with Intellectual Technologies Incorporated and with Fred Meyer stores for the project.

They are opening a kiosk at a Portland store soon and hope to expand to more stores across the state and possibly add more services at the kiosks. Keck said people still have the option to visit brick and mortar DMV locations and can also renew their registration online at the DMV website.

